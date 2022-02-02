Torino defender renews contract but remains a transfer target for Juventus and others

Less than 48 hours after the closure of the transfer market, Torino immediately shifted their attention towards their internal matters.

On Wednesday, the Granata officially announced the renewal of Gleison Bremer’s contract.

“Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that it has renewed the contract for the sports performances of the football player Gleison Bremer until 30 June 2024,” reads the club’s official statement as published by Calciomercato.

The Brazilian has been one of the most solid defenders in Serie A this season, and has a host of suitors that are hoping to seal his signature come June.

But despite the renewal, the source believes that the 24-year-old remains a hot property on the transfer market, with the likes of Juventus, Inter and Milan all vying for his services.

The report explains how Bremer’s future could be linked to that of three Dutch defenders.

In the event of Stefan de Vrij’s departure, the Nerazzurri would be the favorite to land the Torino defender as a replacement – if the report is to be believed.

On the other hand, Juventus could identify Bremen as the heir of Matthijs de Ligt who is also linked with an exit by the end of the campaign.

However, the source says that a deal between the Bianconeri and their crosstown rivals will be complicated due to the frosty relationship between the two clubs – especially since the Old Lady has just snatched Federico Gatti’s signature from under the nose of Torino.

Moreover, Milan are also in the fray, as Bremen could be an alternative for their Dutch transfer target. Sven Botman.

Finally, Napoli would enter the race for the Brazilian if Kalidou Koulibaly leaves the southern club this summer.