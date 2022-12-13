Juventus has made Torino defender Wilfried Singo one of their main transfer targets as they continue to bolster their squad to keep it strong, according to Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri have been in the market for new men as they look to continue refreshing their squad and their defence is one position they want to improve on.

Singo has been at Torino since 2019 and recently broke into their senior squad.

He delivers some top-level performances for them and has now attracted the attention of several clubs around the country.

Juve signed Gleison Bremer from Il Toro in the last transfer window and they see Singo as another player who could be useful to them.

A move for him will cost a lot of money because Torino does not enjoy selling their men to the Bianconeri and will only do so if no other club wants the player.

Juve FC Says

Singo has been one of the finest young defenders in Serie A. At 21, he is just at the start of his career, so we expect so much more from him.

If we add him to our squad in the summer, he could develop into one of the world-class defenders not so far from now.

However, we must be prepared to splash the cash to add him to our squad because Torino knows he is a top talent.