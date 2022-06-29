After making the switch to Torino in 2018, Gleison Bremer slowly but surely cemented himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A.

Last season, the Lega Serie A recognized the Brazilian as the best defender of the campaign, beating the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Matthijs de Ligt and Milan Skriniar for the honor.

This summer the 25-year-old could be ready to make a career step-up, and while Inter were supposedly close to sealing a deal, Juventus are hoping to take advantage of the delay to make the race wide open.

However, Torino sporting director Davide Vagnati believes that Bremer should opt for a different option out of loyalty and gratitude for the Granata.

“I’m convinced that someone who has worn the Torino shirt as much as Bremer has done in recent years would make different choices,” he told DAZN as reported by Calciomercato.

Juve FC say

As a Torino official, Vagnati is ought to deliver the type of statements that would please his club’s fanbase. But in reality, it’s all about making the right offer.

We all remember how Angelo Ogbonna made the switch to the other side of Turin in 2013, despite being a youth product of the Granata.

That’s because the Bianconeri came forward with the most tempting proposal, and it would be a similar outcome if Federico Cherubini and company outbid the competitors for Bremer.