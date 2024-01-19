It has been reported by Calciomercato that Torino’s Alessandro Buongiorno will not be departing the club in the current transfer window. While this decision doesn’t completely rule out the possibility of Juventus adding him to their squad, it provides clarity for the time being.

The 24-year-old defender has garnered attention from Juventus and Inter Milan in recent weeks due to his impressive performances with Torino. Despite interest from multiple clubs, Buongiorno will remain with Torino for the current transfer window.

Juventus seems to be advancing in the acquisition of Tiago Djalo from Lille, which is a positive development for the club. However, the report suggests that securing Alessandro Buongiorno in the summer might be a more challenging task for Juventus. Torino is anticipating increased interest in the defender, with clubs from the Premier League expected to join the bidding war for one of Italy’s top defenders.

Juve FC Says

We cannot sign another defender this month after reaching an agreement for Djalo, but in the summer, we could have space for at least one more to join our squad.

We can then pursue a move for Buongiorno, but it will be hard to win the race.