Torino facing an injury crisis ahead Juventus clash

This Saturday, Torino and Juventus will lock horns in the famous Derby della Mole. However, both managers will have to do without several of their key players.

As Bianconeri fans know by now, Massimiliano Allegri will have to find alternative solutions upfront, as Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata both left the field injured against Sampdoria last Sunday.

However, Ivan Juric could be facing even bigger selection problems ahead of his first Turin derby, especially with three strikers ruled out of the match.

According to Calciomercato, club captain Andrea Belotti will miss the match with an injury, alongside former Juventus striker, Simone Zaza. Moreover, Marko Pjaca (on loan from the Old Lady) also sustained an injury during his appearance against Lazio last week.

Therefore, Antonio Sanabria should be the Granata’s main option in attack. It should be noted that the Paraguayan striker scored a brace against the Old Lady last season.

Additionally, the former Hellas Verona manager will be missing the services of Ivorian defender Koffi Djidji who was sent off against Venezia on Monday night.

On the other hand, Italian center back Armando Izzo missed Torino’s last match due to lower back pain, and thus, his condition should be monitored ahead of the weekend encounter against Juventus.