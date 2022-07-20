Torino fans react to Bremer coming to Juventus and it is as expected

Torino fans are unhappy that their club has agreed to sell Gleison Bremer to Juventus and they haven’t hidden that from its president.

The defender is expected to complete a switch to Juve in the next few hours after both clubs agreed on a fee.

Moving from Il Toro to Juve is one of the worst crimes any player can commit, and Inter Milan was the favourite to sign Bremer.

However, they couldn’t raise their offer for his signature and Juventus beat them to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri will now get his medical sorted and confirm the deal which could fetch their city rivals up to 50m euros.

But their fans are unhappy, and a report on Football Italia says they flooded the comment section of Urbano Cairo’s Instagram page to let him know.

Bremer already knew what was coming, and he reportedly disabled comments from his Instagram posts.

Juve FC Says

Bremer is one of the best defenders in Serie A and Juve is the biggest club in the competition.

Every player dreams of playing on the best team, and it is understandable that he has moved to the Allianz Stadium.

Their fans will get over the decision soon when their team signs a replacement.