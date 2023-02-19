Torino fans to boycott their trip to Juventus

Juventus’ game against Torino could be played without Il Toro fans after a major supporters’ group announced they would boycott the game.

The Bianconeri recently faced Fiorentina at home and fans of La Viola also boycotted the fixture because of the ticketing system. Now it could reoccur in their game against Torino.

Football Italia reveals the fans are not happy with the idea of buying the match tickets through the Juventus website and have now decided to sit out the Derby della Mole.

Instead, they will go to the training ground to support their players before the fixture.

Juve FC Says

We do not expect fans of every club to agree with the decision to buy the match tickets from our website and it is okay if they do not attend the matches.

It gives us an advantage because we will have more fans in the stands supporting the players.

Every game is a must-win for us from now until the end of the season, so the next Turin derby will be one of the most important it has been in many years.

Even if their fans change their minds and attend the game, we are still favourites as the biggest club in Turin.