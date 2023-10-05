Juventus has received a boost ahead of their upcoming derby against Torino this weekend, as Torino is grappling with an injury crisis among their players. While the match holds significance for both clubs, with Juventus aiming to bounce back from a recent draw against Atalanta, Torino is facing challenges due to injuries.

While Torino may not match Juventus in terms of reputation and player quality, they often approach games against their more illustrious rivals with confidence. However, their injury concerns are mounting, with several key players doubtful for the match.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Brandon Soppy is the latest player to be added to the list of potential absentees, joining the likes of Alessandro Buongiorno, Lévy Djidji, and Saba Sazonov as doubts for the upcoming derby against Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Torino may not be a top team like us, but they always want to do well against us, so we expect them to deliver a top performance in the game.

Regardless of who takes to the field for them, we must be prepared to face a strong team because in derbies, form sometimes does not count, but a desire to win does.