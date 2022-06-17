Mandragora
Transfer News

Torino has less than 24 hours to activate buy clause for Juventus loanee

June 17, 2022 - 10:00 am

Torino has an option to sign Rolando Mandragora permanently from Juventus for 14m euros.

He spent the last season on loan with Il Toro and they have an interest in keeping him.

Because there is already an agreement in place to sign him permanently for a certain figure, it is easy to think this would be a straightforward deal.

However, it is anything but that as Torino continues to discuss his transfer with Juve.

Calciomercato says so far, they have offered just 9m euros to keep the 24-year-old.

Juve wants 14m euros and now the clause to get his signature for that fee expires today.

This means the Bianconeri will place him on the market and open the door for other interested parties to buy him.

Juve FC Says

Torino knows they cannot make Juve sell him cheaply because he could get other suitors willing to pay what the Bianconeri wants.

The more time they waste, the less likely that he will return to the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium.

The attacker will not get chances to play at Juve in the upcoming season and will hope his future is resolved soon enough so that he can prepare for the new season at his next club.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Researching the Probability That the Juventus Women Team Will Win the Women’s European Championship Tournament

June 17, 2022
McKennie

Video – Juventus fans vote McKennie as the funniest player in the squad

June 16, 2022
Benoît Badiashile

Juventus have a Spanish competitor for Ligue 1 defender

June 16, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.