Torino has an option to sign Rolando Mandragora permanently from Juventus for 14m euros.

He spent the last season on loan with Il Toro and they have an interest in keeping him.

Because there is already an agreement in place to sign him permanently for a certain figure, it is easy to think this would be a straightforward deal.

However, it is anything but that as Torino continues to discuss his transfer with Juve.

Calciomercato says so far, they have offered just 9m euros to keep the 24-year-old.

Juve wants 14m euros and now the clause to get his signature for that fee expires today.

This means the Bianconeri will place him on the market and open the door for other interested parties to buy him.

Juve FC Says

Torino knows they cannot make Juve sell him cheaply because he could get other suitors willing to pay what the Bianconeri wants.

The more time they waste, the less likely that he will return to the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium.

The attacker will not get chances to play at Juve in the upcoming season and will hope his future is resolved soon enough so that he can prepare for the new season at his next club.