Torino insists they will not sell Juventus target in January

Juventus has been linked with a move for Torino defender Wilfried Singo, six months after they signed Gleison Bremer from the same club.

The Bianconeri are in a rebuild and continue to bolster their squad with available talents in different positions, which has made them stronger than last season.

Singo has done well for Il Toro and the Bianconeri believe they can add him to their squad to make it better, but it will not happen soon.

Inter Milan also wants to sign him and his suitors are leaning towards adding him to their squad in January so he can bolster their group for the second half of the term.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals Torino will not sell in January.

They are aware of the intrest in his signature and has vowed to keep him until the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Very few clubs sell their key players in January, so Torino’s stance will not come as a surprise to us in any way.

We need to start planning to add him to our squad at the end of the season and ensure another suitor does not win the race for his signature.