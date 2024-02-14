Juventus is among the clubs monitoring Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno, and the 24-year-old is expected to command a significant transfer fee.

The Old Lady is consistently in search of the best Italian talent to enhance their squad, and it’s anticipated that they will be active in the summer transfer market.

Cristiano Giuntoli is already working on several player profiles, understanding that an early start increases their chances of securing desired signings.

One player on their radar is Buongiorno, who has been delivering impressive performances for city rivals Torino. His current club is aware of the interest from various teams, including Atalanta, who were in contention to sign him in the previous summer.

Torino is open to selling Buongiorno, and Tuttomercatoweb reveals that they have set his valuation at 40 million euros.

Juve FC Says

We are one of the top clubs in Europe and have the resources to afford top players in Serie A who can do well on our team.

However, paying 40 million euros for Alessandro Buongiorno does not seem like a smart investment because he still lacks a lot of experience and is not even at the level of Gleison Bremer when we signed the Brazilian.