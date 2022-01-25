Torino is leading the race for Juventus defensive target

Federico Gatti is a man in demand as he continues to shine at Frosinone.

The defender is swiftly becoming one of the most impressive players in Serie B, and he could make the step up to Serie A soon.

Calciomercato says Juventus and several other clubs want to sign him, however, he is much closer to joining Torino.

The Turin side is preparing to lose Gleison Bremer, who has attracted a lot of attention recently.

They are prepared to offer 10m euros to snatch Gatti’s signature and hope he would not prefer to join another club.

Juve FC Says

The Bianconeri have been targeting much younger players in recent seasons, and at 23, Gatti is an ideal target.

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are both approaching the end of their careers.

There is also uncertainty about the long-term future of Matthijs de Ligt at the Allianz Stadium.

This makes a move for Gatti even more important because we could build our future defence around him.

But he knows he would struggle to break into the current Juve team, and that could force him to join another club instead.

Perhaps signing him now and allowing him to continue his career on loan at another club might convince him to move to Juve.