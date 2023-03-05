Torino joins Juventus in the race to sign Serie A left-back

Juventus is facing more competition in their bid to add Fabiano Parisi to their squad at the end of this season.

The Empoli left-back has emerged as one of the finest players in his position in Serie A this season.

Juventus could change their full-backs in the summer and consider him a good replacement for Alex Sandro.

The Bianconeri could make their move at the end of the season, but they probably need to act faster than they do now, with a new report on Tuttomercatoweb revealing Torino has become interested.

Juve’s local rivals do not have the appeal that the black and whites command, but they can offer the player more game time, which could be pivotal in his decision-making.

Parisi has been in fine form at the club and the left-back is one man we can trust to deliver for us if we add him to the group.

However, Sandro has improved in recent weeks and we probably should give him another season.

Andrea Cambiaso is also set to return from his loan spell at Bologna at the end of the season. Both of them could be our left-backs from next term and that will save us money from buying Parisi.