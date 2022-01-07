Torino leading the race to sign Serie B defender who is wanted at Juventus

Since the start of the season, Federico Gatti has been grabbing the headlines in Serie B.

The young center back is putting on impressive displays for Frosinone who are hoping to seal a promotion for Serie A.

But whether they make it or not, the 23-year-old is destined to play in the first division next season, and has even earned comparisons with Giorgio Chiellini.

Perhaps the young man’s links to their captain prompted Juventus to pursue his signature, but they will have some company in the race for his services.

In fact, Napoli are also keeping tabs on the defender, but surprisingly, it’s Torino who in prime position to sign him, at least according to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website via TuttoJuve.

The source claims that Frosinone won’t accept anything less than 10 million euros to release their star defender.

The report believes that Gatti will most likely leave the Serie B side at the end of the season, and a January move remains unlikely.

Juve FC say

With Giorgio Chiellini nearing retirement, Leonardo Bonucci no longer a spring chicken and Daniele Rugani’s future being uncertain, Juventus do need a defensive revamp at a certain point.

But whether a 23-year-old player with no Serie A experience can be a suitable addition for the department remains a topic of debate.