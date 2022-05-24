After reaching the end of the season, Juventus are now fully focused on the transfer market. The Bianconeri are hell-bent on bolstering their squad with household names. However, they must also sort out the future of their loaned-out stars.

For instance, Rolando Mandragora has been plying his trade on the opposite side of the city since January 2021, but his loan at Torino has now expired.

According to Calciomercato, Torino had an obligation to buy Mandragora for 9 million euros, however, the conditions weren’t met.

Nonetheless, the Granata still has the right to purchase the midfielder for 14 millions. But club president Urbano Cairo considers it too high of a figure, even if he still wishes to maintain the player’s services.

Therefore, the two crosstown rivals should sit on the table this week to find an amicable solution. However, the source warns that Juventus won’t accept an offer lower than 10 millions.

Mandragora initially signed for Juventus in January 2016, but never received a proper chance at the club. Since then, the Bianconeri have been sending him on successive loan spells.

But it appears that the 24-year-old has finally found a home at Torino, as he became one of the leaders of Ivan Juric’s side.

Moreover, Mandragora surely doesn’t have a place at Max Allegri’s court that is already crowded with midfielders. So let’s hope for everyone’s sake that Juventus and Torino manage to find an agreement regarding the player’s future.