Juventus has emerged as one of the teams with the most successful dribblers in Serie A this season, showcasing their ability to stand out in terms of dribbling.

The Bianconeri bolstered their midfield and attack during the last transfer window by adding some quality players.

With a new manager at the helm, Juventus has shifted their approach to a more offensive style of football.

This shift has introduced a more dynamic, attacking brand of play, featuring players skilled in one-on-one situations and proficient in dribbling.

Juventus is excelling in the offensive phase, and their fans are proud of how the team is evolving.

Unlike many Italian clubs, which lack dribblers and technically gifted players, Juventus, along with Torino, stands out in this regard.

Their manager Paolo Vanoli was speaking about dribbling stats, and he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“We are fourth for attempted and successful dribbles, you can do a few and succeed. And then you have to consider the game system: Inter also has a team game and not an individual one. If I’m not mistaken, first is Juve, they’ve signed players who are good at one-on-one”.

Juve FC Says

We deliberately bolstered our squad with fine dribblers in the last transfer window, and we expect them to make us an attacking force during this campaign.