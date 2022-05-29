Rolando Mandragora
Torino misses the deadline to sign Juventus loanee permanently

May 29, 2022 - 8:30 pm

Juventus might have to find a new home for another loanee in the summer as Rolando Mandragora is set to return to the club.

The Italy international has spent the just-concluded campaign on loan at Torino and he returns to the club after Juve neighbours decided not to take up the option of making the transfer permanent.

He was an important player for them, as they avoided a relegation scrap towards the end of the season.

Juve agreed to a fee that Il Toro can pay to make his transfer permanent in the summer, but Tuttomercatoweb claims he will return to Juventus.

Torino still considers him a good player to keep, but the report claims they want to renegotiate their agreement with Juve.

They would love to pay less and hope Juve will agree to hold new talks and entertain the idea.

Juve FC Says

Mandragora is one player the current Juve team does not need, so we have to find a new home for him next season.

The 24-year-old will struggle to play in the current Bianconeri team, and we don’t need to have too many unwanted players in our squad in the next campaign.

2 Comments

    Reply martinn May 29, 2022 at 8:58 pm

    great more unwanted players

    Reply Chris May 29, 2022 at 9:38 pm

    No worries torino buy him and take pjaca too then we do discount 🙂

