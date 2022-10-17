Torino president reckons his team deserved a draw against Juventus

Torino president Urbano Cairo has shared his thoughts on the Derby Della Mole between Juventus and his team at the weekend and says there was nothing to separate the teams.

Juve earned a hard-fought 1-0 win against their neighbours in a game both clubs needed to win.

They have made poor starts to this term, and the Bianconeri were on a run of consecutive losses ahead of the fixture.

Juve players were under pressure to perform, with Max Allegri’s future on the line if they did not win the match.

They still struggled in it, but they eventually got the job done and earned the three points to show who is the better team in the city.

This helped them to give their fans something to cheer about, but Cairo says it was a close game and he believes the honours were even.

He said via Football Italia:

”It was a 0-0 derby. I don’t think Juve created so much more than us. We had important chances with Vlasic, Lazaro and Miranchuk.

“On Lazaro Szczesny was good. As on Vlahovic, Milinkovic-Savic was good in a couple of situations, but the goalkeeper is part of the team and I repeat this was a draw game. “

Juve FC Says

Because of the scoreline, most fans will also believe the game must have been close, but in football, all you need is one goal more than your opponents to win

Our players worked hard to achieve that victory and we don’t need Cairo’s opinion to validate it.