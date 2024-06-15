Juventus has shown interest in acquiring promising defender Alessandro Buongiorno, but Torino is adamant about not selling him.

Juventus has a history of signing top players from Torino whenever the opportunity arises, much to the chagrin of their city rivals.

After previously securing Gleison Bremer from Torino, Juventus is now eyeing Buongiorno. However, Torino’s president, Urbano Cairo, has stated categorically that Buongiorno is not available for sale at any price.

Despite Juventus’s eagerness to bolster their squad with new signings, Buongiorno remains on their list of potential targets amidst Torino’s firm stance.

But speaking about the defender’s future, Cairo said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“There is no price-tag because he is not on the market. We are very happy that he is with us.

“We wish him all the best for a great European Championship with Italy and then we’ll see.”

Juve FC Says

We understand Torino’s frustration and no club would love to always lose their players to us every time.

However, if Buongiorno wants to move to a bigger club, he would likely choose us because we are an elite team and he would not need to change house since we are in the same city.