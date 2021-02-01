Torino reach agreement with Juventus for midfielder, medical today

Rolando Mandragora is set to join Torino from Juventus on loan for the rest of this season.

The midfielder had been on loan at Udinese in this campaign, playing 10 league games for them. However, he will now continue his season with the struggling Maroons.

Tuttomercatoweb claims that Torino has reached an agreement with the Bianconeri to take him on loan with an obligation to sign him at the end of its tenure. He will have his medical today.

The Naples born 23-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Juventus over two spells at the club.

After re-signing him from Udinese last year, he still couldn’t break into the Bianconeri first team, and he will now continue his development with their neighbours.

Torino has been fighting against the drop for much of this campaign, and they are still 17th on the league table after 20 games.

They are level on point with Cagliari who is in the relegation zone.

They need all the help they can get, and Mandragora has been identified as one player that can improve their fortune.

The report didn’t say how much Torino will pay to sign him permanently, but Juve will have negotiated a good deal after signing him for €10.7 million.