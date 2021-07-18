Torino reported to be interested in signing Juventus player

Juventus and Torino are the biggest of city rivals with the Bianconeri obviously the more successful of both clubs.

Torino doesn’t enjoy losing players to Juve, but it seems they will put rivalries to one side to sign a Bianconeri player in this transfer window.

Calciomercato reports that Torino is interested in a move for Marko Pjaca fresh from his loan spell at Genoa.

He has returned to Juve for this preseason, however, he isn’t considered a part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans for the coming season.

The Croatian is now 26 and this is probably the time for him to leave Juve for a club that will play him regularly.

The report says Torino wants him on a permanent transfer, however, they might not be able to afford to sign him outright at this moment.

They are looking to convince the Bianconeri to allow them to sign him on loan with the right to make it permanent at the end of next season.

Torino director Davide Vagnati is expected to hold meetings with Juventus managers in the coming days over signing him.

Pjaca’s value has dropped in recent seasons and he is currently valued at €4.00m by transfermarkt.

He has two more years left on his current Juve deal and this summer might be the best time to sell him.