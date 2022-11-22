Last summer, Juventus were overloaded with young up-and-coming midfielders who are all eager to make a splash with the first team.

Naturally, there wasn’t enough space for everyone. So while Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti remained in Turin, Nicolò Rovella and Filippo Ranocchia both joined Monza on loan.

But while Rovella immediately managed to make himself a regular starter with the Serie A new boys, Ranocchia has only been able to make seven appearances, mostly coming from the bench.

Nonetheless, he still managed to catch the eye with a stunning freekick scored against Milan.

According to Calciomercato, Torino are looking to bolster their midfield with a new arrival and have placed Ranocchia on their shortlist.

The report believes that the Granata are trying to reunite with Dennis Praet who returned to Leicester following a loan stint in Turin last year. However, the alternative could be the Juventus loanee.

Juve FC say

Unfortunately for Ranocchia, he might have emerged to the scene in the wrong timing.

At the moment, there seems to be three young Juventus midfielders who are ahead of him in the pecking order, which raises uncertainly over his future at the club.

But perhaps it wouldn’t be too wise to shuffle him from one club to another every six months.

Although he’s not a regular starter, the youngster is surely gaining valuable experience under the tutelage of Raffaele Palladino in Monza.