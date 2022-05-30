Mandragora
Torino sets a limit to what they will pay for Juventus player

May 30, 2022 - 5:00 pm

Torino could have made the loan transfer of Rolando Mandragora permanent for 14m euros after he spent this season with them.

Instead, they allowed him to return to Juve but retained an interest in his signature.

The Italy international played some key games for them and delivered fine performances.

They believe he can do even more if they keep him in their squad. However, they are not prepared to pay what both clubs agreed on when he moved there.

Calciomercato claims both sides have now set a new meeting for this week to discuss his transfer.

Il Toro is still interested in a move for him, but they want to pay just 9m euros to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Mandragora will not play for Juve in the coming season because he is simply not good enough.

We have enough options in his position and the club will prefer to make new signings instead of keeping him on the team.

With that in mind, we have to offload him even if it requires significantly reducing our demands.

One reason we don’t need him to stay is that an unnecessarily big squad is not a good thing to have.

