Juventus has expressed interest in Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno, and he may join Gleison Bremer at the Allianz Stadium next summer.

Despite being city rivals, players have frequently moved between Torino and Juventus, although Il Toro is typically hesitant to sell to the Bianconeri.

The latest player on Juve’s radar is Alessandro Buongiorno, who Atalanta sought to acquire last summer. However, he declined a move to La Dea after Torino had agreed to sell him for 25 million euros.

Juventus now has the opportunity to add him to their squad, and Torino has set their asking price for his signature.

Il Toro is looking to sell him for at least 35 million euros, the amount Juve must pay if they wish to secure his services, according to Football Italia.

The Bianconeri are expected to enhance their squad in the summer and should have the financial means to meet this asking price or negotiate a better deal.

Juve FC Says

Alessandro Buongiorno has been one of Torino’s finest players and came through their academy, so he will be open to staying in Turin.

But Torino may be adamant about us meeting their valuation since they hardly want to lose any player to us.