Torino star makes a ridiculous claim about Juventus and his team

Torino captain Ricardo Rodriguez appears to aim a dig at Juventus as he claims the Bianconeri is known around the world, but his team owns the city of Turin.

Juve and their neighbours share a rivalry, but we cannot compare both clubs on several levels.

The Bianconeri is the biggest club in Italy and Torino is not even a top-six side at the moment.

While Juve wins several trophies almost every season, Il Toro’s last trophy was finishing as runners-up in Serie B in 2011–12.

They often battle relegation while Juve plays for the league title and Champions League trophy.

This makes both clubs far apart in terms of levels, yet Rodriguez says via Calciomercato:

“In the world it is Juventus. The city belongs to Torino. There is a lot of passion, and the fans expect you to wear the shirt with pride. You can feel it at every corner.”

Juve FC Says

As the captain of his side, we expect Rodriguez to make such a ridiculous claim.

However, even he knows we are the bigger team and cannot even be compared to his employers.

It makes little sense to argue with facts, and when we meet on the pitch, we would show them who the bigger team is.