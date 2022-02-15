Torino star working hard to be fit to face Juventus

Andrea Belotti is keen to be on the field when Juventus takes on Torino in their next Serie A game.

The Azzurri striker has been working to return from an injury for some time now and he might not be fully fit for the game this weekend.

However, he wants to be involved and has been doing as much work as possible on the training ground.

Tuttomercatoweb says the striker has increased his workload in recent training sessions and one reason for that is because he wants to play against the Bianconeri from the first minute.

For now, he is only guaranteed a few minutes in the fixture because he has just returned from injury.

However, that could all change between now and the matchday if he continues to do well in training.

Juve FC Says

Belotti is likely to leave Torino at the end of this season and he knows he needs to do very well against a top side like Juve to get his preferred move.

The Azzurri star is one of the finest strikers in Serie A and arguably Toro’s best player.

If he plays, he would likely cause the Bianconeri a lot of problems, but we still have to prepare to face them in their best shape.