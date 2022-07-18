Juventus has so many rivals in Serie A who show their dislike for the Bianconeri by not selling players to them.

When an individual is turning out for these clubs, it is almost impossible for them to move to Juve if they want to keep a good legacy with their fans.

Torino is one such club and they rarely agree to sell their best men to Juve, despite being in the same city.

The Bianconeri is now interested in a move for Gleison Bremer and they are confident he will agree to join them.

Tuttojuve claims Bremer knows about the rivalry between both clubs and he still has no problems playing for Juve next.

However, it will be on the condition that Il Toro accepts an offer from the Bianconeri, because he will not force the transfer to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Bremer would be a good replacement for Matthijs de Ligt and we must make the transfer happen.

Adding him to the squad will require a lot of money, and it could be easy to make Torino to do business with us if we offer them more money than Inter Milan will.

There is still time to make the transfer happen and we haven’t sold De Ligt yet.