Torino struggling to sign Juventus man as he targets a return to Croatia

Marko Pjaca wants to leave Juventus this summer and the Bianconeri are open to allowing him to leave.

Several clubs have been interested in a move for him and one of his more serious suitors is Torino.

The Serie A side watched him on loan at Genoa last season and they hope to add him to their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The midfielder also seemed willing to make the move across town to Juve’s big rivals.

However, he is now considering a move back to Croatia and it is a problem for Torino.

Calciomercato reports that Dynamo Zagreb is also keen to add him to their squad and they have reached out to him.

Their offer is reportedly an enticing one because he can play in the Champions League or the Europa League if he joins them, something he will hardly achieve at Torino.

The report says Torino’s technical director, Davide Vagnati is now working hard to convince him that remaining in Italy with them is best for him.

Torino struggled with relegation last season and only just escaped the drop. They could still struggle again this season and Pjaca might not want that when he has an offer from another club.