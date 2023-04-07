Torino struggling to tie Juventus target to a new deal

Wilfried Singo could be the second player to swap Torino for Juventus after Gleison Bremer.

The Bianconeri and Il Toro are in the same City and the black and whites are the most successful.

This gives them enormous financial power and they often poach talents from Torino when they can.

Bremer joined them last summer after they defeated Inter Milan in the race for the Brazilian.

Juve is now interested in adding Singo to their squad and it could be a successful pursuit.

A report on Calciomercato reveals his manager wants him to stay, but if the Ivorian youngster does not extend his deal, he will be sold.

At the moment, he hasn’t given the green light to put pen to paper on an extension with Il Toro.

Juve FC Says

We have enjoyed superiority over Torino for several years and do not believe it will end now.

They have some very fine players on their books and we will always want to take the best.

As long as the player is not against playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, we have a very good chance of signing Singo when this campaign finishes.