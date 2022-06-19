Mandragora
Torino tells Juventus to include paid loan fee in their valuation of Mandragora

June 19, 2022 - 1:30 pm

Juventus and Torino have been looking to strike an agreement for the permanent transfer of Rolando Mandragora after his loan spell with Il Toro last season.

The 24-year-old joined them on loan for a fee of around 1.5m euros and they had the chance to make the transfer permanent for 14m euros.

However, they allowed that clause to expire a few days ago by offering an amount below the agreed-upon fee.

But they remain interested in a move for him if Juve will agree to reduce their valuation.

Tuttojuve says they have offered the Bianconeri around 8m euros for his signature, but they believe it would amount to 9.5m euros if the Bianconeri adds the loan fee they paid last summer.

Juve FC Says

Surprisingly, Torino is speaking about a loan fee they already exhausted while he was on their books.

It appears like they don’t have the financial means to make the transfer permanent yet and are looking for some favours.

Because the winger will struggle to play at Juve if he stays, we should find an agreement with them so he can leave and re-start his career at another club.

