Juventus dropped two more points in a frustrating 1-1 draw against Torino this evening. Here are our players’ ratings after yet another disappointing result:

Michele di Gregorio – 6.5

He could do little about their goal. Otherwise, he had little work to do.

Nicolo Savona – 7.0

A good performance from the youngster, who provided the assist for Juve’s goal and remained a threat for much of the game.

Federico Gatti – 6.5

A routine performance from him, with nothing particularly spectacular to note.

Pierre Kalulu – 7.0

He remains Juventus’ best defender and showed his class today, especially when Juve needed to bring the ball out from the back.

Weston McKennie – 6.5

Despite playing in a very unfamiliar position, he looked comfortable and joined the attack when needed.

Khephren Thuram – 7.0

Thuram is growing in confidence, and watching him make those bursts forward is always a pleasure.

Douglas Luiz – 6.5

A busier performance from Luiz, but we need to see more from the Brazilian.

Teun Koopmeiners – 6.5

He was involved in most of the good things Juve did, but he needs to score or create more goals.

Samuel Mbangula – 7.0

Mbangula is improving and growing in confidence. He caused Torino all kinds of trouble in this game.

Kenan Yildiz – 8.0

Another solid display from Yildiz, who is probably now the most important player at Juventus.

Nicolas Gonzalez – 7.0

He stepped up well in place of Dusan Vlahovic, making some fine runs. However, he will be gutted to have missed those chances.

Substitutes

Andrea Cambiaso – 6.5

He came on and tried to force the issue as Juventus worked hard to win the game.

Timothy Weah – N/A

Too little time for him to make an impact.