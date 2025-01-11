Juventus dropped two more points in a frustrating 1-1 draw against Torino this evening. Here are our players’ ratings after yet another disappointing result:
Michele di Gregorio – 6.5
He could do little about their goal. Otherwise, he had little work to do.
Nicolo Savona – 7.0
A good performance from the youngster, who provided the assist for Juve’s goal and remained a threat for much of the game.
Federico Gatti – 6.5
A routine performance from him, with nothing particularly spectacular to note.
Pierre Kalulu – 7.0
He remains Juventus’ best defender and showed his class today, especially when Juve needed to bring the ball out from the back.
Weston McKennie – 6.5
Despite playing in a very unfamiliar position, he looked comfortable and joined the attack when needed.
Khephren Thuram – 7.0
Thuram is growing in confidence, and watching him make those bursts forward is always a pleasure.
Douglas Luiz – 6.5
A busier performance from Luiz, but we need to see more from the Brazilian.
Teun Koopmeiners – 6.5
He was involved in most of the good things Juve did, but he needs to score or create more goals.
Samuel Mbangula – 7.0
Mbangula is improving and growing in confidence. He caused Torino all kinds of trouble in this game.
Kenan Yildiz – 8.0
Another solid display from Yildiz, who is probably now the most important player at Juventus.
Nicolas Gonzalez – 7.0
He stepped up well in place of Dusan Vlahovic, making some fine runs. However, he will be gutted to have missed those chances.
Substitutes
Andrea Cambiaso – 6.5
He came on and tried to force the issue as Juventus worked hard to win the game.
Timothy Weah – N/A
Too little time for him to make an impact.
For the love of God, stop experimenting wirh coaches that never proved themselves at a great club. Enough with Sarris, Pirlos, and Mottas of this game. My eyes hurt. Thank you!