Torino wants 10 Million euros for Juventus target

Juventus has been informed of the price tag attached to Wilfried Singo as they pursue a potential move for the Torino defender during this transfer window.

Singo has been on Juventus’ radar for a significant period, and he is regarded as one of the top talents in his position in Serie A.

While Torino wishes to retain Singo, his current contract is set to expire at the end of the upcoming season. Therefore, this summer presents Torino with the best opportunity to secure a substantial transfer fee for his departure.

Having already acquired Gleison Bremer from Torino last season, Juventus may be interested in adding Singo to their squad. Tuttojuve reports that a bid of €10 million would be sufficient to convince Torino to part ways with the Ivorian defender.

However, Juventus faces competition from other clubs within Serie A and beyond as they vie for Singo’s signature. The final decision will depend on various factors, including the player’s preferences and the financial terms offered by interested parties.

Juve FC Says

For 10m euros, Singo will cost us a fair amount, considering he knows the league very well and is still just 22.

He will offer us cover at centre-back and right-back, so adding him to our squad seems to be the right thing to do.

However, Max Allegri must decide that he suits his system before we make a move for the Ivorian. Otherwise, we will sign a player that will fail to perform for us.