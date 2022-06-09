Juventus and Torino are city rivals, which should make it complicated for them to sell players to each other.

However, it is only Il Toro that struggles to allow their players to move to Juve, especially the best ones.

Juve sent two men on loan to help them in the last campaign. Rolando Mandragora and Marko Pjaca have now returned, but one of them might re-join Torino.

Calciomercato reports that Mandragora is a player they would love to keep and are planning to hold talks with Juventus over his return.

They could have triggered a permanent move for him with a 14million euro offer, but they want to lower that fee.

The report says both clubs will discuss the future of Pjaca as well, but Torino is not so keen to keep the Croatian.

Juve FC Says

Mandragora and Pjaca will not play for Juve if they remain at the club beyond this transfer window, so they have to look for new homes for themselves.

The current Juve team has more than enough mediocre players and it needs individuals who can deliver on the pitch consistently now.

Hopefully, Pjaca will find another club that is interested in him if Torino doesn’t sign him again.