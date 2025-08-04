Monaco full-back Wilfried Singo has reportedly been proposed as a potential option for Juventus who are seeking reinforcement on the right flank.

The Bianconeri are on the cusp of parting ways with Timothy Weah after reaching an agreement with Olympique Marseille over the transfer of the USMNT star.

This will leave Joao Mario and Nicolo Savona as the only natural options for the right wingback roles, hence why the management is searching the market for a new addition.

Juventus seeking new right-back

Since the start of the summer, Juventus have been linked with several profiles for this particular role Tuttosport identified Girona’s Arnau Martinez as the latest addition to the shortlist. The 22-year-old is a promising Spanish right-back who could be available for €10-12 million.

Wilfried Singo (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The Turin-based newspaper also names a host of profiles that Damien Comolli and Francois Modesto are currently following. The list includes Fiorentina’s Dodo, Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina, OGC Nice’s Jonathan Clauss and Mainz’s Sylvain Widmer.

Nevertheless, the source also mentions Singo being offered to Juventus by intermediaries. The Ivorian is an interesting option, given his past at Torino.

Could Juventus bring Wilfried Singo back to Turin?

The 24-year-old rose to prominence during his time with the Granata, cementing himself as one of the most exciting youngsters in Serie A at the time. He made 98 appearances in Italy’s top flight, contributing with seven goals and nine assists.

The right-back eventually joined Monaco in the summer of 2023, and has cemented himself as a regular starter at the club. However, the report claims that the Ligue 1 side doesn’t consider him unsellable.

Singo’s contract with the French principality side is valid until the summer of 2028, while Transfermarkt estimates his market value at €25 million