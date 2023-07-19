Juventus and Torino are poised for a competitive transfer market showdown in their pursuit of Konstantinos Mavropanos, a central defender currently shining for Stuttgart and the Greek national team.

According to a report from TuttoJuve, Torino views the Greek player as the ideal successor to Perr Schuurs, who might depart the club due to high demand in the market. Mavropanos’ impressive performances for Stuttgart this season have caught the attention of several top clubs, including Juventus and Torino. Both clubs seem willing to offer around €20 million to secure the services of the 25-year-old defender.

This transfer market derby between Juventus and Torino is always an interesting affair and this one should be no different.

Juve FC Says

Mavropanos is not a bad player, he did very poorly when previously with Arsenal but the Premier League is a different ball game and many players have failed in England but done very well in Europe, Mavropanos appears to fall into that category.

Juve does need to strengthen at the back and Mavropanos does represent value and if it comes down to purely football reasons then it would be hard to see the Greek defender choosing Turin over us, in fact, it would be a shock.