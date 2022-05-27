Jorginho
Club News

Torreira or Jorginho: Allegri reportedly has a preference

May 27, 2022 - 1:30 pm

Juventus will target midfield reinforcements when they make signings in the next transfer window.

The Bianconeri didn’t do well in the just-concluded season and they plan to ensure that doesn’t happen in the next campaign.

Max Allegri’s men have some of the finest players in Serie A on their books and they want to keep adding to that group.

Two midfielders that they find interesting are Jorginho of Chelsea and on-loan Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira.

The latter spent the campaign at Fiorentina and he was one of the finest players in the Italian top flight.

He is currently negotiating a permanent transfer to La Viola, but Juve is also interested in a move for him.

They might have to choose between him and Jorginho and Tuttomercatoweb claims Allegri prefers to work with the Euro 2020 winner.

If he cannot get the Italy international, he would opt for PSG’s Leandro Paredes.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has watched both midfielders, and he knows which of them will suit his team.

If Jorginho is his preferred choice, we need to work on bringing the Brazilian-Italian to Turin, but it would be difficult if the Blues continue to see his importance.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Fabio Capello

Capello says Allegri didn’t have the players his system needed

May 27, 2022
lippi

The Most Famous Juventus Coaches

May 27, 2022
Luis Muriel

Juventus told to pay up to 20m euros for potential Morata replacement

May 27, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn May 27, 2022 at 1:34 pm

    as always the worst choice.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.