Torreira or Jorginho: Allegri reportedly has a preference

Juventus will target midfield reinforcements when they make signings in the next transfer window.

The Bianconeri didn’t do well in the just-concluded season and they plan to ensure that doesn’t happen in the next campaign.

Max Allegri’s men have some of the finest players in Serie A on their books and they want to keep adding to that group.

Two midfielders that they find interesting are Jorginho of Chelsea and on-loan Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira.

The latter spent the campaign at Fiorentina and he was one of the finest players in the Italian top flight.

He is currently negotiating a permanent transfer to La Viola, but Juve is also interested in a move for him.

They might have to choose between him and Jorginho and Tuttomercatoweb claims Allegri prefers to work with the Euro 2020 winner.

If he cannot get the Italy international, he would opt for PSG’s Leandro Paredes.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has watched both midfielders, and he knows which of them will suit his team.

If Jorginho is his preferred choice, we need to work on bringing the Brazilian-Italian to Turin, but it would be difficult if the Blues continue to see his importance.