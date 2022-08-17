Nicolo Zaniolo is the subject of serious transfer interest from Tottenham and Juventus in this window.

The AS Roma man has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long time, and some fans expected them to add him to their squad as a replacement for Paulo Dybala.

But Juve has not made an official move for him yet, and they could miss out on signing him.

Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici are two key figures at Tottenham, and they know the Italian market very well.

They have had success in buying players from it, and Zaniolo could become the next player that joins them in England.

The AS Roma man is wanted in London, and a report on Tuttojuve claims some Italian bookmakers believe Spurs will win the race for his signature.

They have given Spurs better odds to sign him than Juve has. It would be interesting to see if the Bianconeri will allow Tottenham to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo will bring something special to our current squad, but he doesn’t seem to be an important target for the club.

Juve has some of the finest players on their books now, and he might struggle to play regularly. That is enough to discourage him from joining.