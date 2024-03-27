Atalanta’s Ederson appears poised for a club change in the summer, drawing interest from top teams across Europe.

Juventus has been monitoring the Brazilian midfielder for the past few months, particularly as they eye a move for his Atalanta teammate Teun Koopmeiners.

In recent weeks, it has become apparent that Ederson could be an ideal midfield addition for Juve, potentially even surpassing the appeal of the more expensive Koopmeiners.

However, Juventus faces competition in the pursuit of Ederson. According to a report from Football Italia, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are also keen on the Brazilian and are considering adding him to their squads.

Both clubs need midfield reinforcements and hold a strong interest in Ederson.

Consequently, Juventus will need to intensify its efforts to lure him to Turin, as these competing suitors may have the financial resources to offer him more lucrative deals.

Juve FC Says

Ederson has done well for Atalanta, so we expect several other clubs to show interest in his signature.

However, if he likes Serie A, then we will become the leading team for his signature in no time.