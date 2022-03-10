Tottenham and Manchester City expected to join the race for Dybala

Paulo Dybala could end up in the Premier League if he eventually leaves Juventus in the summer.

There is so much uncertainty surrounding the future of the former Palermo man.

He has been in talks with the club over a new deal, but both parties are struggling to find an agreement.

Tuttomercatoweb claims he is now considering looking at clubs elsewhere.

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have long-standing interests in his signature and could pounce to sign him.

However, they will face competition from Premier League giants, Tottenham and Manchester City, who are both expected to make a move for him as well.

Juve FC Says

A move to the Premier League could happen because the English clubs are always happy to pay a lot of money for any player.

Dybala’s problem with Juve has been the club’s reluctance to offer him a contract that meets his demands.

Spurs and City will happily offer him his desired deal, and he will join some of the finest managers in the world if he signs for either club.

Antonio Conte knows him well, but Dybala might choose a move to City because he would almost certainly be guaranteed winning trophies at the Manchester club.