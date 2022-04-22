Soler
Tottenham battling Juventus for Spanish midfielder

April 22, 2022 - 4:30 pm

Fabio Paratici signed most of the current Juventus players, and when he left the club in the summer, fans would have expected him to buy some of them for his next employer.

True to that expectation, Tottenham signed Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur in the last transfer window.

However, they might also battle Juventus for other players around the continent, with a new report claiming they both want a midfielder.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri is interested in Valencia’s Carlos Soler, but Tottenham also wants to sign the same player.

The Spanish midfielder, 25, would be out of contract in 2023, and there has been no agreement on a new deal with Los Che.

He has been one of their best players and might fancy moving abroad to a bigger club. Juve wants to be in a position to take advantage of that.

Spurs are not the only competition they are facing, with the report claiming West Ham and Barcelona are circling the Spain international as well.

Juve FC Says

Over the last few seasons, Soler has developed into one of the best players in La Liga. At 25, he is hitting the peak of his career, and he should compete well with our current midfielders.

Because his deal runs out soon, we might negotiate a favourable transfer fee with Valencia to add him to our squad.

