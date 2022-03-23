Tottenham can sign Juventus man for a reduced fee this summer

Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move to Tottenham in the last transfer window has been a roaring success.

The Swede had struggled to make an impact under Max Allegri at the Allianz Stadium before being offloaded to the London club.

Juve fans will wonder why he couldn’t produce those performances at the Allianz Stadium.

The English club has an obligation to sign him in 2023 when some requirements have been met.

But he has been so good that they could sign him before then and it will pay them more to sign him early, it has been revealed.

Football Italia claims they will pay €35m to sign him permanently in 2023. However, if they sign him permanently at the end of this season, it would cost them €30m.

That could be an added incentive to see them trigger his permanent buy clause in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski has been in good form at the London club and that is good news for Juve.

This means he has become more valuable, and we are guaranteed to get good money from his sale when he eventually leaves.

Spurs know if they don’t turn his loan deal into a permanent one, other clubs will snatch him from their hands.