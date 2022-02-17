Tottenham claimed to be eyeing a third Juventus star in the coming window

Tottenham are claimed to be eyeing a deal to bring Paulo Dybala to north London from Juventus, having already signed both Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur in January.

Fabio Paratici left the club during the summer having already agreed that he was to step down from his role as chief in Turin beforehand, and has wasted little time in using his connections to the Old Lady to carve out two deals last month.

They are now claimed by Football.London to be eyeing another Juve star in Dybala, but his signature may be a little easier to acquire.

The Argentine forward will become a free agent this summer if we cannot secure a new deal with him and his team, and teams could potentially sign him without needing to negotiate with us at all.

Teams outside of Italy are supposed to be allowed to offer him a pre-contract ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the term, but all signs point to the forward wanting to stay at the Allianz Stadium.

In fact, his frustrations appear to be directed at the board who are yet to agree terms, and when a player as good as Dybala wants to be at your club, I can’t accept that the board will allow anything other than a new deal to come to fruition. Losing Paulo would be a huge mistake.

Patrick