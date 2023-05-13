Tottenham coach respond to rumours that Kulusevski will return to Juventus

Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason has responded to rumours that Dejan Kulusevski could return to Juventus in the summer and it is probably not what the Bianconeri will like.

Kulusevski has been on loan at the London club since he joined them last season and Spurs has an option in his contract they can trigger to make the move permanent.

Because the attacker is unfit for Max Allegri’s system, Juve had been hopeful he would be signed permanently by the Lilywhites.

However, the departure of Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte means the Swede’s time at the club will likely come to an end soon and Mason suggests that will be the case.

He says, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“If he stays? I’m not sure, I’m honest. The feeling is that Deki is a Tottenham player, so those conversations, like many on other players, will be made at the end of the season”.

Juve FC Says

This is a very big blow to our bid to make some money from the departure of Kulusevski.

In fairness to Spurs, he has been poor in the last few months and they should not keep an out-of-form player just for the sake of keeping him.

Unless Kulusevski’s performance improves, we do not expect him to stay in London and must make room for his return.