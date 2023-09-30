Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly shifted its focus to Juventus defender Gleison Bremer as a potential January transfer target.

According to a report from Fichajes, Spurs are ready to commit over €40 million to secure the services of the Brazilian centre-back, who has become a vital part of Massimiliano Allegri’s defensive lineup and a key figure at Juventus.

Tottenham is not the sole club showing interest in the 26-year-old, which could potentially lead to a bidding war for the Brazilian defender. He is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League.

Juve FC Says

Losing a player of Bremer’s qualities would be a huge blow for Juventus, and they would be loath to part with him. However, as is often the case with English clubs, they possess the financial means to entice almost any player to join their league. Tottenham, as one of the prominent “big six” clubs in England, certainly has the financial capability to secure Bremer’s services.

Juventus is in need of funds; this is an undeniable fact. They are currently without Champions League football and have incurred substantial losses in recent seasons. This financial strain may compel them to consider selling the Brazilian in order to rectify their financial situation.

Ideally, other clubs would express interest and engage in a bidding war, driving up the transfer fee. This way, if we are eventually forced to part with the player, we would at least receive a substantial fee for his transfer.