Tottenham has expressed interest in Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior, who has faced challenges securing playing time in Turin.

Iling-Junior was elevated to the Juventus first team last season and served as the primary backup to Filip Kostic. However, with the return of Andrea Cambiaso from loan this season, the Englishman has slipped down the pecking order, resulting in more time spent on the bench than anticipated.

Amidst the competition for Iling-Junior’s signature, there have been discussions of a potential swap deal involving Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, although Tottenham seems reluctant to part ways with the Danish midfielder. Despite this, Spurs continue to monitor Iling-Junior and reports from Calciomercato suggest ongoing interest in the Juventus youngster.

While it remains uncertain whether Tottenham will pursue him in the January transfer window, it is increasingly likely that they will seek to secure his signature in a separate deal. Juventus may consider parting with Iling-Junior, especially if his transfer could contribute funds to facilitate their pursuit of new midfielders.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior has been struggling to play, and we probably should consider selling him to raise funds and fix other parts of our group.

If Spurs will pay a good fee to add him to their group, nothing should stop us from letting him go.