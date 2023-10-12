Juventus is actively pursuing Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojberg as an addition to their squad in the upcoming months. Their need for a new midfielder has become pressing following Paul Pogba’s suspension, which may have effectively ended his tenure with the club due to the extended ban he faces.

Hojbjerg is seen as a seasoned replacement for the World Cup winner, and the Danish player is reportedly eager to join Juventus. His limited playing time at Tottenham this season, under their new manager who prefers alternative options over the former Southampton player, has fueled his desire for a move.

However, the potential transfer could come at a significant cost, possibly causing Juventus to reconsider their pursuit. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Tottenham is demanding a fee of 30 million euros for his signature and is unwilling to entertain offers below this figure.

Juventus had initially considered a loan deal with a purchase option for a considerably lower sum, but the high asking price from Tottenham may lead them to reconsider their approach.

Juve FC Says

Spurs have money and do not have to sell Hojbjerg, so he would only leave on their terms, which should bother us.

The Dane would be a good signing, but if we cannot meet their demands, he is unlikely to join us.