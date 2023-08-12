The prolonged transfer saga involving Harry Kane’s move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich has finally reached a resolution, potentially setting off a chain reaction within the striker market.

While Bayern initially pursued Dusan Vlahovic as their prime target during the transfer window, they ultimately secured the signing of Harry Kane, one of the world’s premier strikers. Despite Tottenham’s reluctance to part ways with their captain, they eventually authorised the transfer, with Kane’s move to Bayern Munich commanding a transfer fee exceeding £100 million.

This high-profile transfer could trigger a substantial ripple effect, particularly for Tottenham as they now face the task of finding a suitable replacement for Kane. In contrast to their approach a decade ago, when they reinvested the funds from Gareth Bale’s sale in multiple players, they are more inclined to channel their resources into acquiring an established striker this time around.

Reports from Football Italia suggest that Tottenham may explore options within Serie A for Kane’s replacement. Vlahovic is highlighted as a potential target. Given that Juventus is open to selling the Serbian striker and their efforts to swap him for Romelu Lukaku have fallen through, they could be receptive to Tottenham’s interest.

According to the report, if Tottenham submits an offer of 80 million euros for Vlahovic, Juventus could be willing to proceed with the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Kane’s transfer opens a new door for us, but there are so many factors involved, including whether the Lilywhites like DV9.

The striker will also get to decide if he wants to move to the London club before a deal can be struck.