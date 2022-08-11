Tottenham is interested in a move for Memphis Depay, and that means they are in a competition with Juventus for the Dutchman’s signature.

Depay is nearing the end of his time at Barcelona, even though he only joined them at the start of last season.

The Dutchman has been decent for them but their current financial problems mean they might not be able to pay his wages.

The former Manchester United man is now looking for a new home, and a move back to England could be on the cards.

A report on Tuttojuve claims Juventus has made him a key target in this transfer window, but Spurs are just as keen to have him.

For now, the focus is on him freeing himself from his contract at the Catalan club.

Afterwards, he would have to decide between the Bianconeri and the English club.

Juve FC Says

Depay would be a good squad member in Turin, and his presence on the team will drive the other attackers to be in their best form.

However, he could be tempted by a return to English football, which will make him ignore our interest.

But at Juve, he has a much better chance of continuing to win more trophies in his career.