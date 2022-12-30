Juventus midfielders Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot are no longer priority targets for Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The Premier League side needs a new midfielder and has eyed both Bianconeri boys ahead of the midseason transfer window next month.

McKennie is available for the right price and Juve is believed to be open to selling Rabiot ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

Spurs wanted to buy at least one of them. However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals the London side has now turned their attention towards Barcelona’s Franck Kessie as they bid to rescue him from his poor spell at the Spanish side.

The former Milan man has hardly played this season and Spurs believe they can make him leave Catalonia to play for them, which ends their pursuit of other midfielders.

Juve FC Says

It is good that one suitor has dropped their interest in Rabiot because we need to keep him, but McKennie is a player we should sell.

The American has not looked suited to our style of play under Max Allegri and we should offload him as soon as we can to get someone in who can deliver for us.

However, we might have to wait until the end of the season to sell him.