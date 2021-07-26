Tottenham enter into talks to sign Juventus star in bargain deal

Juventus are claimed to be in talks with both Tottenham and Wolves over a deal to sell Aaron Ramsey.

The Welshman has struggled to stay fit and available for long spells, which has hampered his attempts to his top form for the Old Lady, although that hasn’t stopped him from showing his ability.

Despite knowing what he can offer to the team, he is believed to be available for a move this summer as we look to shave our wage bill, and we are claimed to be keen to shift him to make room for former midfielder Miralem Pjanic to make his return.

Sport.es claims that we are looking into a potential two-year loan, but will look to offload Ramsey for little or no fee, with talks ongoing with Premier League duo Wolves and Tottenham.

Ramsey joined on a free contract from Spurs neighbours Arsenal in 24 months ago, scoring five goals in his 46 league outings with the club.

It would certainly cause a stir in England if the 30 year-old was to move to Tottenham having spent over a decade with their close-rivals, but you would have to believe that a move to Nuno Espirito Santo’s new side would make more sense than his former side Wolves.

Patrick